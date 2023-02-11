ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Rashid, the leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), was granted post-arrest bail by a court in the federal capital in a case brought by the Murree police for interfering with official business and resisting arrest.

The former interior minister’s bail was approved by the judge in exchange for Rs. 50 000 worth of surety bonds. Imran Khan, a trusted ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is presently held at the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial detention in a different case.

The development comes after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court denied his bail requests in a case involving accusations of a murder plot against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The former interior minister was detained by the Islamabad police on February 2 after making a complaint against him at the Aabpara police station, alleging that the PPP co-chairman had organised a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. After being apprehended, he was first placed on a two-day physical remand and then a 14-day judicial detention.

Sheikh Rashid was also turned over to the Muree police earlier this week for an investigation in the matter of interfering with state affairs while on a one-day transit remand.