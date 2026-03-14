By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan has long had to navigate the shifting fault lines of Middle Eastern politics. Few rivalries have tested Islamabad’s diplomatic agility as consistently as that between Iran and Saudi Arabia. At a time when tensions across the region remain volatile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent engagements with both capitals highlight the delicate balancing act Pakistan continues to perform. Within days of engaging Iranian leadership on regional developments, the prime minister travelled to Saudi Arabia for consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sequence was not accidental. Rather, it reflected Islamabad’s enduring effort to maintain equilibrium between two important partners whose rivalry has shaped the strategic landscape of the Muslim world for decades. Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are deep, institutionalized and historically resilient. For decades, the kingdom has been a vital economic partner, providing financial assistance during difficult moments in Pakistan’s economic trajectory. Millions of Pakistani expatriates live and work in Saudi Arabia, sending home remittances that form a critical pillar of the national economy. Defiance cooperation has also been a longstanding feature of the relationship, with both states viewing each other as strategic partners in matters of regional security. Yet Pakistan’s relationship with Iran cannot be reduced to a secondary consideration. Geography alone makes this impossible. The two countries share a long and often sensitive border, where cooperation is essential for managing security challenges ranging from cross-border militancy to smuggling networks. Beyond geography, there are also historical, cultural and religious linkages that Islamabad has traditionally sought to preserve through careful diplomacy. For Pakistan, therefore, the Iran–Saudi rivalry presents a persistent strategic dilemma. Riyadh expects loyalty from a longstanding partner, while Tehran expects understanding from a neighbour. Any overt tilt towards one risks unsettling relations with the other. This is why Islamabad has historically emphasized neutrality and dialogue. Successive Pakistani governments have attempted to avoid entanglement in Middle Eastern rivalries while quietly encouraging de-escalation. At various moments, Pakistan has even offered to facilitate dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, positioning itself as a potential bridge rather than a partisan actor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent diplomatic outreach appears consistent with that tradition. By maintaining communication with both capitals, Islamabad seeks to project a message of restraint while safeguarding its own strategic interests. The aim is not mediation in the formal sense, but rather the preservation of diplomatic space that prevents Pakistan from being drawn into a regional confrontation. However, sustaining such balance is becoming increasingly difficult. Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities heighten its reliance on Gulf partners, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Financial assistance, energy cooperation and investment commitments from these countries carry considerable weight in Islamabad’s policy calculations. At the same time, relations with Iran must remain stable to ensure peace along Pakistan’s western frontier. There is also a domestic dimension to this balancing act. Regional rivalries have historically echoed within Pakistan’s own sectarian landscape, and policymakers are acutely aware that external alignments can sometimes inflame internal sensitivities. A measured foreign policy, therefore, serves both diplomatic and domestic stability. The prudent course for Pakistan remains clear: avoid becoming a party to regional confrontations while supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions. The country’s strategic interests lie in a stable Middle East — one where trade flows remain uninterrupted, energy markets remain predictable, and sectarian polarization does not deepen. In this context, Islamabad’s recent diplomatic choreography reflects a familiar but necessary strategy. Engagement with Tehran alongside reaffirmed ties with Riyadh signals that Pakistan intends to maintain relations with both sides without becoming entangled in their rivalry. Such balance is not easy to maintain, particularly in an increasingly polarized geopolitical environment. However, for Pakistan, it remains the only viable path. Between Tehran and Riyadh, diplomacy — steady, cautious and consistent — remains Islamabad’s most valuable instrument.

