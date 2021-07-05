SUKKUR: Sindh High Court bench Sukkur summoned Director NAB over bail petition of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets case on Monday.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto said that the court will summon the D.G. National Accountability Bureau in the next hearing of the bail petition. NAB prosecutor Ubaidullah Abro pleaded with the bench to summon the concerned director of NAB for the hearing.

The court consented to summon Director NAB Sukkur in the hearing. “Get prepared for July 12 hearing,” the court told the parties.

Earlier, on a question of the bench on framing the rules, the NAB prosecutor said that the rules were not framed yet. “Than under which SOPs investigation and other issues were tackled,” the court questioned.

“How many months passed in inquiry,” the bench asked. “The inquiry should be completed within four months under the rules,” the NAB lawyer said. “In which time you completed the inquiry,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto asked. “I have received the file yesterday, can reply the question after getting prepared,” the prosecutor answered.

“The court will summon the D.G. NAB if you pleaded for adjournment,” the bench warned. “If the evidence produced for the charges? You have imprisoned a person for two years, where is the evidence,” the bench questioned. “Keep the people in jail for 18 months without producing an evidence,” the court blasted the NAB. “The NAB working in Sindh for 23 years and corruption has soared in this period instead of diminishing,” the bench remarked. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until July 12.