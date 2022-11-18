KARACHI: The Sindh government must hold elections for local bodies as soon as feasible, according to a Friday order from the Sindh High Court (SHC).About the cases filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the local body elections in Hyderabad and Karachi, the SHC has reserved judgement.

According to the court’s ruling, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must declare the date of the local elections, and the Chief Secretary of Sindh is further instructed to guarantee that ECP is provided with protection.

The second round of Sindh’s local body elections was scheduled to take place on July 24, however the administration of Sindh cited a shortage of police resources related to the nation’s flood situation as a reason for not providing security.

Local body elections were then scheduled for August 28. When the poll did not take place on that day, the date was changed to October 23. This was the third time the elections had been postponed.It is important to note that the Election Commission has postponed making a decision regarding Karachi’s local body elections.