The benevolent news release from London hasn’t done much to lessen the stresses that have been steadily mounting in Islamabad due to the unstable political climate in Pakistan.

Since the prime minister met with PML-N “supreme leader” Nawaz Sharif for what was purportedly a “family only” session, nothing significant or new has been disclosed to the public.

If the claims are true, not even the federal ministers of the PML-N who are now in the city received an invitation.

The Sharif family appears to once again wish to appoint their scion, Hamza Shehbaz, as chief minister in Punjab. We also know that vital business was discussed, including the scheduling of the upcoming general elections, which they decided will be held in accordance with the official calendar.

However, the Sharif brothers left even the most basic inquiries unanswered rather than providing any explanation for what is going on in their heads or reassurances that everything is under control.

For instance, what is the government’s plan if it is truly determined to sluggishly reach the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to take place in the latter part of next year? How does it intend to stabilise the stock market in the upcoming months given that the person who should be in charge of doing so is constrained by his own party? Will someone else take his place, and who? If not, will he be permitted to carry out his duties without being concerned about rants from the Nawaz camp? The longer the economy remains in stasis, the more harm it suffers.

Similarly, how does reinstating Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of Punjab contribute to the unrest? Will it not spark more commotion? What does it represent besides yet another attempt by the PML-N to regain lost influence among the voters who have historically helped it win elections?

The most crucial question is how the government and PML-N want to deal with the resurgent Imran Khan, who has made it obvious that he won’t stop until he is given a route back to power. Will they release Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah, as some have threatened, to restrain the PTI? If the party pushes back and the law enforcement agencies again overreact in their response, how will they handle the fallout?

The Sharifs’ desire to play their cards very close to their chest is obvious. Even the prime minister’s cabinet is being kept in the dark because of the widespread mistrust within the party, which is already divided into camps. This hardly seems reassuring.

It is concerning that the government, despite being determined to finish its term, has no specific future plans to share. The PML-N is moving in an odd direction, with its own silence escalating the loss of trust in the administration.