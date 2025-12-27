National cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has once again suffered a knee injury. Shaheen Afridi was injured while representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

According to details, Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury while fielding during a match against Adelaide Strikers, after which he had to leave the field. According to initial reports, the final assessment of the nature of the injury will be possible only after an MRI.

Due to this injury, Shaheen Afridi is likely to be out of the remaining matches of the Big Bash League. The eyes of the team management and cricket fans are focused on the medical reports.

Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat announces the establishment of a special fan zone in honor of Shaheen Afridi

In the video, Shaheen Afridi can be seen limping off the ground and also pointing to his knee with one hand.

It should be noted that Pakistan will need a fully fit Shaheen Afridi before the upcoming World Cup, and his health and fitness are being considered very important for the national team.