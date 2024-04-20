Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has been living in a rented house with his wife Gauri Khan.

According to an Indian media report, during an interview, Chunky Pandey while talking about Shahrukh’s past revealed that there was a time when Shahrukh lived with his wife in a rented house.

Chunky Pandey said, “My younger brother has been one of Shahrukh’s close friends from the time he came to Mumbai. At that time, Shahrukh and Gauri lived in a rented house and both used to come to our house to meet my brother.” Where everyone used to sit together and watch video cassettes.

The actor added, “I always believed that Shah Rukh Khan would become a superstar because he had a fire to be a superstar that you could see. He is very confident. I am proud to have known him since then.” And that hasn’t changed even today.

It should be noted that earlier actress Ananya Pandey, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, revealed that she spent a lot of time at Shah Rukh Khan’s house during her childhood, he makes the person in front of him feel like a king.