National cricket team all-rounder Shadab Khan’s shoulder surgery was successful.

Shadab Khan informed fans on social media that Alhamdulillah the surgery was successful, now the rehab phase will begin.

Shadab Khan also appealed to fans to pray for his speedy recovery in his tweet.

It should be remembered that Shadab Khan is out of the national team due to injury and it may take 2 to 3 months for him to return.