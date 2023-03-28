Shadab Khan, the interim captain of Pakistan, made history on Monday by taking the 100th wicket in a Twenty20 match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Alhamdulilah, It is an honour to become the first Pakistani men’s cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets. We couldn’t win the series but these youngsters will be future stars and make Pakistan proud InshAllah. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/TMbpM2Ovrq — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 27, 2023

Khan became the first Pakistani bowler to achieve this historic milestone with three wickets under his belt, earning him considerable praise on social media.

Shadab khan become the 1st Pakistani to took 100 wickets in T20Is. Never doubt him as an

All rounder. He is one of the imp pillar of our team 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yk117iw0Ad — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) March 27, 2023

100 T20I Wickets for Shadab Khan 🌟

Finally, in his element tonight pic.twitter.com/mrpzfjes0j — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) March 27, 2023

With his accomplishment, Khan joins an exclusive group of just seven bowlers—Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga, and Mustafizur Rehman—who have taken 100 T20I wickets globally.

It’s important to note that Nida Dar, an all-rounder for Pakistan’s women’s side, has 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

A series sweep over Afghanistan in Sharjah was avoided thanks to Pakistan’s victory in the third T20I. Pakistan put on a strong showing after dropping the first two games, holding their opponents to a total of 183 runs while smashing them by 66 runs to win the series 2-1.

The team’s remarkable performance showcased their talent and tenacity, and fans can’t wait to see what they will be able to do in the future.