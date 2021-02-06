KARACHI – After five successful years, Shaan-e-Pakistan officially announces SEP Fashion Summit 2021 during a Press Conference held on February 4th, 2021 at Koel Café, Karachi. CEO & Founder, Huma Nasr revealed that the Fashion Summit will be taking place in Karachi, Lahore, and Dubai; later to be broadcasted digitally for the audience world over.

The Press Conference officially commenced with a red carpet, followed by the National Anthem. The event began with an exclusive fashion presentation with a LIVE music performance by an emerging artist after which Huma Nassr, CEO and Founder Shaan-e-Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd officially announced the SEP Fashion Summit 2021. The event was hosted by actor and model Hira Hussain. Notable attendees had A-Listers from the fashion industry and journalists including the likes of Deepak Perwani, Umar Sayeed, AamnaIsani, Javed Sheikh, Saqib Malik, Imran Kureishi and more. The setup for the event was specifically developed keeping all COVID SOPs in check, including social distancing in an outdoor venue with ample room for guests. Wearing masks was made mandatory for all attendees.

Talking about the event, Ms. Nassr commented,

“I am pleased to announce the first Phygital Fashion Summit in Pakistan. Owing to the ongoing COVID situation world over, we have curated this Summit as an exclusive physical event with limited invite-only attendance and also decided to go digital for the masses to be a part of the Summit. Shaan-e-Pakistan aims to initiate a much-required conversation regarding the underlying issues that the fashion industry faces at present and thus open avenues for a flourishing industry that welcomes new talent with open arms. Our motto has always been to create opportunities and grow together for a better and thriving Pakistan.

The international SEP Fashion Summit 2021 is planned to have fashion maestros, style icons, models and other prominent individuals from the industry come together in the presence of younger emerging talent and aspiring students. The discussions are based on current issues our fashion industry faces as well as solutions addressing what can be done to help bring about a positive change. We hope to make this a bi-annual affair to keep the dialogue going.”

The official music score for the Fashion Summit titled ‘ChaltaJa’ is created by Hussain Dossa featuring Shehroze Hussain. Official partners for SEP Fashion Summit 2021 include Novacolor by Nasr Khan, Dolce Vita Home, The Social Squad, Koel Café, Hussain Dossa, and The Seen to name a few.

More details regarding the SEP Fashion Summit 2021 will be disclosed at a later date.