RIYADH: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General retd Bilal Akbar on Tuesday said that several Pakistani inmates would be released from the Kingdom’s prisons during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sharing details on the upcoming visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, the ambassador said that a meeting would be held on inmates during the visit and the release of inmates would be expedited with the support of Saudi authorities.

“Several inmates will be released and brought back to Pakistan,” he said. Bilal Akbar further said that three MOUs would be signed during PM Imran Khan’s for cooperation in three sectors between the two countries.

The ambassador announced that a helpline would be established at the Pakistani embassy that would operate round the clock to facilitate the countrymen living in the kingdom.

“The overseas community could convey their issues on the helpline,” he said adding that a community cooperation programme would be initiated which would address issues faced by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to undertake a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in May.

Diplomatic sources relayed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to the Kingdom on May 7. His Saudi tour schedule is being finalised, they added.

The sources said the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during the visit. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation, regional security and other issues will likely come under discussion in the meeting between the two.

A high-level delegation will accompany the premier during this visit, they said, adding that he will be touring the Kingdom on the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.