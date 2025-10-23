Global efforts to improve the situation in Gaza have intensified. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revealed that several countries have expressed their willingness to participate in the proposed international peacekeeping force for Gaza.

The US Secretary of State said that the aim of this force is to establish peace and stability in the war-torn region and pave the way for humanitarian aid.

Rubio also expressed concern over the controversial move by the Israeli parliament to pass legislation to annex the West Bank. According to him, this step could pose a serious threat to the Gaza peace agreement and undermine peace efforts in the region.

At the US request, the British military has also agreed to play a role in monitoring the peace plan. According to British media, a senior commander and a team of soldiers have been sent to Israel, which will review the progress of the peace plan in Gaza and monitor it.

On the other hand, the head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, clarified that the 200 troops sent for the Gaza peace mission will not include American soldiers. He said that the US will avoid direct intervention in the mission but will maintain support and communication with allied countries.

This development has come at a time when the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza are low and the humanitarian crisis is increasing. The international community is now looking for a plan that will not only stop the war but also provide the basis for establishing lasting peace in the region.