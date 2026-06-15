The fire broke out suddenly in a large enclosure located in a rural township of Buner village Pirdara Bagra. Due to the presence of dry fodder, wooden structures and straw in the enclosure, the fire engulfed the entire shelter in a few minutes. When the locals and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, the flames were talking to the sky.

According to the initial report, several valuable milking buffaloes were burnt on the spot. The affected farmer Farwar Khan said that the burnt animals were of “valuable domestic breeds” worth millions of rupees.

Rescue 1122, police and local residents brought the fire under control after more than an hour of struggle. Firefighters took timely action and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses and other fences. However, the fence was completely destroyed, fodder, milk containers and other goods were also burnt.

Initially, a grass burning is being attributed to the cause of the fire, but the final report will be released after detail investigation.

The affected farmers have appealed to the government for financial assistance. They said that dairy animals are their only source of livelihood. Welfare organizations in the area have also appealed Deputy Commissioner Buner to help the victim to reconstruct the animal shed and provide necessary medical aid to the animals.