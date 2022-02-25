The Security Forces Thursday conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area Hamzoni, North Waziristan District and killed six terrorists during an intense exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists have been identified as, Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. During the operation, weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the terrorists which included submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs, and a large number of multiple caliber rounds.

The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it added. Meanwhile, the security forces Thursday killed terrorists during an operation based on the intelligence of the presence of a terrorists’ Hideout, in general area Sambaza, Balochistan to apprehend Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. During the Security Forces operation conducted to capture TTP terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts a heavy gunfight ensued, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Once the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred, it added. In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against the security forces, it said. It further said the operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage the peace and stability of the country. The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Madi Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.