NEW YORK: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has confirmed Monday it has convened this week to discuss Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, the assembly’s president for the 75th session Volkan Bozkir announced.

The plenary meeting, slated for Thursday at 10 am will address “the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Volkan Bozkir said on Twitter as Israel continues to intensify its offensive on Gaza.

I received a letter from @Niger_ONU as Chair of @OICatUN & @AlgeriaUN as Chair of Arab Group, requesting an #UNGA meeting under "The situation in the Middle East" & "Question of Palestine" agenda items to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He said he received requests from Algeria and Niger as chairs of Arab Group and OIC respectively, who requested a UNGA meeting under “The situation in the Middle East” & “Question of Palestine” agenda items to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In line with that request, I will convene the #UN General Assembly formal plenary, on Thursday 20 May at 10:00 am.



The plenary meeting will be open & webcast live on UN WebTV.

It is pertinent to note that at least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to Palestinian health officials.

More than 1,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault. Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.