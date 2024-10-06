ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui has expressed strong disapproval over the actions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, accusing the party for attacking the federation a number of times through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

In a statement shared on his official ‘X’ account on Sunday, he mentioned past political rivalries but noted that such undesirable actions were unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

Recalling previous political tensions between PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siddiqui remarked that PML-N was in power in some regions, and PPP in others, whether in the federation or the provinces, despite their differences, there was never a time when a provincial government, under the leadership of a chief minister, launched an offensive action against the federation.

He lamented that such an undemocratic incident was witnessed during the government of PTI in KP, referencing the 2016 protest led by then Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and the subsequent 2022 protest led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanying then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Siddiqui accused Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for following the footprints of his predecessors in a bid to attack the federal government with all provincial resources.

He criticized PTI for turning what he described as ‘attacks on the federation’ into a routine practice, stating that no political party in any democratic country across the world engages in such unparliamentary behavior. He questioned whether any political group acting in this unlawful manner could be recognized as a legitimate political entity.