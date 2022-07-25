ISLAMABAD: This week, a parliamentary committee will investigate what it thinks was a questionable Rs700 million agreement between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and a local company to create an in-flight entertainment system.

Additionally, the non-operational Mohenjodaro airport as well as the PIA booking office in Hyderabad would be investigated by the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

The national flag carrier decided in 2020 to upgrade the Inflight Entertainment System (IFE) on its Boeing-777 aircraft for a reasonable price of Rs700 million. This was done to aid PIA in remaining competitive on its transatlantic flights to Europe and on schedule to the US.

The advantage of PIA, according to the airline, is its direct, shorter-haul flights. However, the lack of the IFI system had a significant negative impact on PIA’s revenue.The actions were required as a part of its turnaround, as well as in an effort to enhance its reputation and boost income.

For a long time, PIA’s long-haul flights lacked a reliable IFE system, which led to humiliating situations.

Additionally, the lack of an IFE system had been negatively harming PIA’s ability to deliver the desired standard of flying, which was eroding the seat factor.

PIA’s rivals on these lucrative routes, like Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar, offered state-of-the-art entertainment systems with a wide selection of games, movies, and dramas.