Karachi: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman says that the current administration has earned a profit of Rs 10 billion in the last six months, yet selling PIA for Rs 135 billion is beyond comprehension.

While holding a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq in Karachi, he demanded that the privatization decision be withdrawn without determining those responsible for the destruction of PIA.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has said that the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should not have happened under any circumstances, selling national institutions on the basis of incompetence is proof of the failure of the rulers.

He said that PIA used to provide training to the world’s major airlines in the past, but during the eras of Muslim League (N), PPP and PTI, the institution was deliberately put in loss due to fake recruitments and arbitrary decisions.

He said that PIA has 38 aircraft, out of which 18 are operational, while the cost of one aircraft is 80 to 90 billion rupees, in such a situation, selling the institution for a pittance is a looting of national assets.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman raised the question that if the government cannot run PIA, railways and steel mills, then what is the justification for sitting in the government.

He made it clear that the privatization of national assets is against the interest of the people and Jamaat-e-Islami will strongly resist this decision.

Hafiz Naeem said that if the ruling class is incompetent and incapable of good governance, then should they not also be privatized? If the rulers are privatized, no one will be ready to buy them. When the Pakistani nation gets rid of incompetent rulers, it is imposed through Form 47.

The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami said that Israel has violated the agreement 62 times in 72 days after the ceasefire agreement, there is talk of a National Stabilization Force and US President Donald Trump is preparing his allies. We are a nuclear power, we should provide strength to the Palestinians.

He said that the Pakistani armed forces should explain whether they want to go to Gaza to pacify Hamas and provide strength to Israel, the people of Gaza were bombed on Christmas. The Army Chief and the Field Marshal should make their position clear to the nation.

The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami said that we should not be part of any agenda that harms Hamas and provides strength to Gaza, the entire Pakistani nation has a clear position that we accept Palestine and do not accept the illegitimate state of Israel. Where did the US President talk about mediation on the Kashmir issue?

He said that the MQM has always been an equal partner with the PPP in the destruction of Karachi. The people of Karachi had no connection with the PPP or the MQM, the establishment distributed 22 National Assembly seats.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami said that the system that the Army Chief had talked about uprooting was taken to Islamabad and installed at the top. The question arises from those who allowed the usurper mayor to come, why did they impose robbers and thieves? When the establishment is happy with thieves and robbers, then what can happen?