Dera Ismail Khan: Security forces killed 22 terrorists in an operation against Indian proxy Fitnat-ul-Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on information about the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitnat-ul-Khawarij, where 22 Khawarij were killed.

The ISPR said that the security forces effectively targeted the hideout of Fitnat-ul-Khawarij and after a fierce exchange of fire, 22 Khawarij were killed. A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any possible Indian-sponsored Khawarij found in the area.

The statement said that the security forces and law enforcement agencies are continuing the counter-terrorism campaign at full speed under the vision “Determination of Stability”.