Security forces in Balochistan carried out a successful operation in Kalat against the group known as “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” killing four terrorists, according to ISPR.

The operation was launched in response to terrorist movement in the region, and during an action in Pehrood, forces recovered weapons and a flag belonging to the group.

Sources confirmed that a clearance operation is still underway, and those associated with the group and their facilitators will be made an example.

The “Fitna-e-Hindustan” network has reportedly been targeting unarmed civilians, including women and children, in recent days.

Their cowardly attacks had become a serious threat to national security.