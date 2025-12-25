Eight terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces against Fitnat-ul-Hindustan in Kalat.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on December 24, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat district of Balochistan on information about the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitnat-ul-Hindustan.

During the operation, security forces effectively targeted the hideout of the terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, 8 Indian-backed terrorists were killed.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists. These terrorists were actively involved in several terrorist operations in the area.

Clearance and search operations are underway to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists in the area.

According to the ISPR, under the National Action Plan, in accordance with the vision “Determination of Stability” approved by the Federal Apex Committee, the security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue the counter-terrorism campaign until the complete elimination of foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Prime Minister and Federal Interior Minister pay tribute to the security forces

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the security forces for their operation against the terrorists of Fitnatul Hindustan in Kalat district. He praised the security forces for killing 8 terrorists in the operation and said that the security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism under the vision of determination of stability.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistani forces in this war against terrorism. They are determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces for their operation against terrorists and appreciated their professionalism. He said that the security forces have successfully carried out an operation in Kalat and have thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Khawarij.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Fitnatul Hindustan will not be allowed to hide anywhere in Balochistan. The nation stands by the security forces to eradicate terrorism. The operations will continue until the complete elimination of Indian-sponsored terrorists.