If the “bugging” is unrelated to the “leaking,” was there a high-level hacker somewhere who was aware of the bugging? Where were these conversations being recorded, and if they could be hacked, does this mean that the PMO isn’t the only place being bugged, and thus more confidential conversations could be hacked and then leaked?

The data dump of “audio leaks,” purportedly from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), should raise serious concerns about what appears to be a serious security breach that must be investigated at the highest level. Aside from the content of the audio files, the most important questions are: who was bugging rooms or equipment at the PMO; ii) who leaked these conversations (some even claiming they’re available on the darknet)?; and iii) does this not jeopardize national security because the PM’s Office is where extremely sensitive information is shared and decisions related to national security are made? So, what happens next? If something like this happened in any other country, with what appears to be high-level state officials not only being bugged but then allegedly selling the audio files, investigations would be held, security protocols would be rethought, and heads would roll.

If the “bugging” is unrelated to the “leaking,” was there a high-level hacker somewhere who was aware of the bugging? Where were these conversations being recorded, and if they could be hacked, does this mean that the PMO isn’t the only place being bugged, and thus more confidential conversations could be hacked and then leaked?

Over the years, both the government and the people have almost come to terms with life in a security state where privacy-particularly in government-is not guaranteed. Nonetheless, while illegal wiretapping has been heavily criticized and condemned by activists and the political elite alike, the PMO audio leaks are one step ahead of the age-old phone tapping issue. Whether the highest office in the land was bugged or the phone of the highest official in the land was hacked, these leaks reveal a glaring chink in our security armor for which there can be few, if any, excuses. Where does our country’s security stand if even the most sensitive information is being recorded somewhere and can be leaked due to greed or incompetence—both of which are inexcusable and should be prosecuted? While PTI leaders have questioned Pakistan’s cyber security risk, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has jumped on the incident, saying it has exposed the PML-N’s “corruption,” referring to the alleged audio of PM Shehbaz Sharif discussing Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law’s station with an official. In contrast to Imran’s enthusiastic reading of the audio, PM Shehbaz appears to be fair, denying any undue favor to Maryam’s son-in-law. Meanwhile, the PML-N is denying any wrongdoing on Maryam Nawaz’s part, with some sources claiming the PM was discussing technicalities regarding a policy enacted in 2020, during Imran Khan’s tenure, and that the audio snippet does not depict the entire picture.

While PTI leaders may be mocking the PML-N at the moment, such audio leaks would be terrifying for the PTI as well if older audios were released. If secrets are for sale, no one can guarantee their safety from bugs, hacks, and leaks. The truth is that such audio leaks benefit no one or any political party, and only an open and thorough investigation should be pursued. There can be no justification for such a security lapse in an age when confidential information should be the most sacred of assets for a state. Both the state and the government must collaborate to ensure that information about Pakistan’s security or politics does not end up hacked or online.