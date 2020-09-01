Section 144 imposed after discharge of water from Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD : Section 144 has been imposed in adjoining areas of Korang nullah after discharge of water from Rawal Dam. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaqat said that the ban has been slapped over boating and fishing in Rawal Dam and Korang nullah after increase in the water level due to heavy downpour. The ban will remain enforce for two months. It may be noted that the reservoir management had decided to open spillways of the Rawal Dam after surge in water level to red mark. “Around 6000 cusecs of water was discharged from the lake,” according to the administration. “Rawal Dam reservoir has maximum capacity of 1752 feet water conservation, while present water level at the dam has been 1751.9 feet,” the dam management said. “After opening of the spillways the water level at Soan River will rise and water could overflow from the banks of the stream,” the dam administration said. Soan River is an important stream of the Pothohar region in North Punjab and drains much of the water of the area.