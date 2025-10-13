Inspired by the Turkish drama “Koruluş Osman”, a Scottish woman entered the circle of Islam.

In the world of showbiz, the magic of Turkish drama series is no longer limited to entertainment but is also changing hearts.

The famous series based on the Ottoman Empire, “Ertugrul Ghazi” and its sequel, “Koruluş Osman”, have influenced countless hearts.

A Scottish woman also embarked on a similar journey of guidance, which began after watching Koruluş Osman.

She started studying Islamic books and while reading the Quran, her restless heart found peace.

Julieta Lorena Martinez, a woman from Scotland, admitted that she started watching Turkish series during the pandemic.

She further said that Ertugrul and Osman brought me closer to Turkish history and Islamic characters, after which I started regular research.

The Scottish woman further said that I started reading the Quran and after two years of continuous study and contemplation, I realized the truth.

After which the Scottish woman converted to Islam after reciting the Kalima Shahadah.

Julieta says that the Quran gave me a peace that I had not found anywhere else in the world. I found my true identity.

The Turkish production company said that Julieta, who converted to Islam, not only took an interest in Turkish culture but also did regular research to understand the teachings of Islam and after finding spiritual satisfaction, converted to Islam.