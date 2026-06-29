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Scientists release detailed 3D video of human cell for the first time

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 29, 2026

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Scientists have recently released a detailed video of a human cell.

According to media reports, scientists have created the most detailed 3D video of a human cell (eukaryotic cell) ever produced.

This model of a human cell is being called a groundbreaking model due to its detailed and 3D imaging, which is also called the ‘Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through a Eukaryotic Cell’.

Scientists have created one of the most detailed 3D reconstructions of a human cell (eukaryotic cell) ever produced.

This groundbreaking model, often termed a “Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through a Eukaryotic Cell,” combines data from X-ray tomography, nuclear magnetic… pic.twitter.com/RNmADE8lBE

This cell cross-section video uses cutting-edge methods, combining data from X-ray tomography, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and cryo-electron microscopy to map the molecular structure in great detail.

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Sci-Tech

Scientists release detailed 3D video of human cell for the first time

Published: June 29, 2026

Link copied!

Scientists have recently released a detailed video of a human cell.

According to media reports, scientists have created the most detailed 3D video of a human cell (eukaryotic cell) ever produced.

This model of a human cell is being called a groundbreaking model due to its detailed and 3D imaging, which is also called the ‘Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through a Eukaryotic Cell’.

Scientists have created one of the most detailed 3D reconstructions of a human cell (eukaryotic cell) ever produced.

This groundbreaking model, often termed a “Cellular Landscape Cross-Section Through a Eukaryotic Cell,” combines data from X-ray tomography, nuclear magnetic… pic.twitter.com/RNmADE8lBE

This cell cross-section video uses cutting-edge methods, combining data from X-ray tomography, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and cryo-electron microscopy to map the molecular structure in great detail.

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Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *