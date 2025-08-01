The schedule for the three-nation T20 tri-series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been released.

The event will be held at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, with the opening match of the series between Pakistan and Afghanistan on August 29.

Each team will play two matches against the other two teams in the tournament, while the final will be played between the top two teams on September 7.

Full schedule (Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

August 30 – UAE vs Pakistan

September 1 – UAE vs Afghanistan

September 2 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

September 4 – Pakistan vs UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan vs UAE

September 7 – Final

This series will provide an important warm-up opportunity for the three teams before the Asia Cup, but it can also be a great opportunity for young players to prove themselves.

Matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan in particular have always proven to be high-voltage and exciting, while the UAE team also has the ability to pull off an upset on home soil.