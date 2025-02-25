The investment of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with the potential to catalyze an economic revolution in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Reko Diq copper and gold mining project in Pakistan represents a significant influx of $540 million in foreign capital, aimed at reinforcing the economic framework of Balochistan.

This engagement is structured in two distinct phases: an initial capital injection of $330 million for a 10% equity stake, followed by an additional $210 million to acquire a further 5% share. The Reko Diq mine, situated in Balochistan, is recognized as one of the largest undeveloped repositories of copper and gold globally, boasting estimated reserves of 5.9 billion tonnes of ore, which contains approximately 41.5 million ounces of gold.

The ownership distribution of this project is marked by a tripartite structure: Barrick Gold holds a 50% stake, the federal government of Pakistan holds 25%, and the provincial government of Balochistan also possesses a 25% interest.

Projected development expenditures for the mine are anticipated to reach $9 billion, with the initial phase necessitating $4.5 billion in funding. The commencement of production is anticipated by 2028, with a target of achieving an initial output of 200,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2029.

A subsequent phase is intended to double this production capacity, which will require an additional investment of $3.5 billion.

Over the estimated operational lifespan of 37 years, the Reko Diq project is expected to generate approximately $74 billion in free cash flow, thereby significantly contributing to the economic enhancement of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement, particularly through its mining fund, Manara Minerals, highlights its strategic interests in the international mining sector, particularly in securing vital resources essential for industrial diversification.

Furthermore, the project is poised to create thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly, thereby enhancing employment prospects for the local populace. It is also expected to strengthen regional infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, thereby improving connectivity and market access. This initiative will augment Balochistan’s revenue share from the project, facilitating the funding of development and welfare programs.

