Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghraibi, Head of the Saudi Navy, visited the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi and met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting involved discussions on security matters concerning the Middle East and South Asia, with maritime security also being a key topic.

During the visit, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza highlighted the historic ties between the two countries and reiterated the commitment to enhancing defense cooperation.

ISPR further stated that the Saudi Navy chief was given a guard of honour upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters.