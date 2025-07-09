Riaz:Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Jeddah on Tuesday, in the first visit by the Iranian official to the Gulf kingdom since Tehran’s air war with Israel.The two discussed relations and the latest regional developments, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Araqchi held “fruitful” conversations with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a post on XEarlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said Araqchi would visit Saudi Arabia on his way back from Brazil to discuss the peace and security of the region.

Araqchi’s visit to the Gulf kingdom is the first since Iran and Israel concluded a 12-day air war in June.