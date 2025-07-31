Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Thursday called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The three-time prime minister conveyed his heartfelt respect and best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting focused on a range of topics including mutual cooperation, economic collaboration, defence partnership, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the historic, political, economic, and defence ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They agreed to expand defence cooperation, joint training programs, intelligence sharing, and mutual assistance.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the land of Saudi Arabia holds a deep spiritual and emotional significance for every Muslim.

She said that the Pakistan-Saudi ties are based on mutual trust, shared values, and longstanding brotherhood.

She added that Saudi Arabia remains a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, with bilateral ties growing stronger across political, economic, and other sectors. She also praised Saudi Arabia’s constructive role in promoting regional peace.

Moreover, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for hosting around 2.5 million Pakistani nationals.