Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Metro… In Dino, is once again making headlines—but this time, it’s her personal life that’s under the spotlight.

A video showing Sara exiting a Gurudwara in Delhi has gone viral online. But what really has everyone talking? She wasn’t alone.

Sara was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The two were seen leaving the premises together, which has reignited ongoing dating speculations. Dressed in a graceful white suit, Sara was seen exiting the Gurudwara first. Moments later, Arjun, casually dressed, joined her in the same car—sparking renewed buzz on social media.

For those following closely, this isn’t the first time Sara and Arjun have been linked. The rumours first began in October 2024, when the two were spotted together in Kedarnath—a location Sara holds dear. That was followed by cryptic vacation posts in December, which fans suspected were from a quiet getaway in Rajasthan.

Arjun is an actor, musician, and MMA enthusiast, and comes from a prominent political family. He is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, a BJP leader from Punjab. Professionally, Arjun has assisted on films like Singh Is Bliing and appeared in Band of Maharajas. He has also released music singles including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute.

On the work front, Sara remains busy with two upcoming, untitled projects. One is with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Deepak Mishra, said to be based on a rural folk tale and scheduled to begin filming in 2025. The other is a collaboration with Aanand L. Rai, though details remain under wraps. Still, anticipation is already building.