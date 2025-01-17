Pakistani mountaineer Samar Khan has scaled South America’s highest peak, Mount Aconcagua, in yet another historic feat.

The 6,961-meter-high peak in Argentina, which Samar Khan scaled despite severe cold, strong winds, and the most difficult conditions, has been a success.

Samar Khan says that this achievement is not just a climb for him, but a living example of faith, courage, and perseverance. He attributes his success to the grace of God and the prayers of his family, friends, and loved ones.

Mount Aconcagua is among the highest peaks in the world and the highest peak outside Asia. Its rugged terrain, unpredictable weather, and high altitude make it a daunting test for climbers. But Samar Khan took on the challenge with determination and determination.

Samar Khan’s achievements don’t end there. In 2024, she became the first Pakistani woman to snowboard on Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe. Earlier, she became the first woman to reach the base camp of K2, one of the most difficult routes in the world, on her mountain bike.

Samar Khan also shared highlights of her journey on Instagram, including the hardships and emotional moments she faced during the difficult expedition.