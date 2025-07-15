Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja got angry over the statement of PTI Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza, saying that she should not have tweeted and warned that all the talks were foolish and if anything happens after that, disciplinary action will be taken.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said that Alia Hamza should not have tweeted about the Lahore event.

Salman Akram Raja got angry over the questions of journalists and said that an issue was created based on stupidity and conspiracy, whoever did not come to Lahore did not come of his own free will, there is no issue of inviting.

He said that no one needed to come to the press conference, I went because the Chief Minister came, it does not seem good that he would hold a press conference alone, if anyone wanted to come, he could have come, there was no need for an invitation and we did not have to stop anyone.

Salman Akram Raja said that the date given by the founder will remain the same, no 90 days have any meaning, I am doing what I am saying, if anyone has the courage to reject my words, I will see to it.

He said that all the discussions were stupid, if anything happens after this, disciplinary action will be taken.

The PTI leader said that the Lahore event was made controversial under a conspiracy, what was the reason for tweeting after the press conference, I reject this tweet, be aware if such a tweet is made again.

He said that whoever made a mistake should apologize, there is no need to contact, Alia Hamza’s job is to mobilize Punjab, let her do her job, Alia Hamza’s job is not to tweet, we will run a movement under the orders of the founder.