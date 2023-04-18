Saeeda Imtiaz, a model and actor from Pakistan, was found dead at her home on Tuesday morning.

As soon as Saeeda Imtiaz’s official account tweeted an article confirming her death, condolences poured in.

Social media fans are interested to learn about the actor’s unexpected death, although the cause of her death was unknown until the story was filed.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ Shocking, Saddening and Unbelievable news.

A pure sweetheart, the sparkling, shining, young, bold and well known Saeeda Imtiaz departs.

Saeeda was found dead in her room today, she departs on the night of 27th Ramadan,

Sooner or Later,… pic.twitter.com/6nB23ZRBYf — Sheeraz Khan Soomro (@therealsheeraz) April 18, 2023

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ#SaeedaImtiaz pic.twitter.com/eTX1Ln6qEh — Minha Miraj (@MirajMinha) April 18, 2023

Saeeda gained notoriety for her portrayal of Jemima Khan in the autobiography of the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

The former Tamasha contestant also won accolades for her modelling work in addition to her roles in films and television. She has a reputation for being a frequent picture-sharer on social media.