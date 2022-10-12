Sachi Baat

The usurious system is the biggest obstacle in the way of the development of Pakistan, says SK Niazi

I was not invited to the finance bill session during the current government: Abdul Akbar, Chatrali, KP government did not have enough money to pay the government employees. The province experienced a severe financial crisis: Sardar Muhammad Yusuf

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor, of Pakistan Group of Newspapers, talks on the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated, “We should all raise our voices regarding the end of the usurious system. The usurious system is the biggest obstacle in the way of the development of Pakistan. Is there any way to give subsidies to government employees for Hajj? SK Niazi raised an important question to his guest. The current government increased Imran Khan’s popularity by showing no confidence in him, SK Niazi said. On a special invitation and talk to exclude the usurious system, SK Niazi invited Mulana Abdul Akbar Chatrali to pay special tribute for his great efforts against the usurious system in Pakistan. In the program “Sachi Baat,” Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akabar Chatrali speaks with another Jamaat-e-Islami leader. He stated that I had proposed a bill and that it had not yet been passed by the parliament. I was not invited to the finance bill session during the current government. Pakistan will not be able to develop without ending profiteering. We need to fight more to end the usurious system. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government could not build any mega projects in 3 and half years. Imran Khan became stronger due to the actions of the PDM. He further added, “What did the coalition government do by amending the NAB laws?” Leader of the Muslim League (N) Sardar Muhammad Yusuf talks on the program “Sachi Baat”. He thanked the Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers SK Niazi and stated, “Sir, I got and got special attention from your channel. I congratulate you for raising your voice against the usurious system. By the grace of Allah, I (Sardar Muhammad Yusuf) cast my vote against the usurious system. There is no room in our country’s system for usurious behavior. He further added that my faith taught me to raise my voice against the usurious system. My point of view on the issue of interest is absolutely clear and I also express it. The performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is absolutely zero. In the government of Imran Khan, the provincial government did not have enough money to pay the government employees. The province experienced a severe financial crisis. He raised the question that if Imran Khan was sincere for the country, he would have sat in the assembly. The government’s focus is on the rehabilitation of the flood victims, he concluded his