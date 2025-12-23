Saba Qamar, a well-known actress of the Pakistani drama industry, is known for her lively acting, but she often comes under severe criticism due to her bold style.

Saba Qamar, who has shown the essence of her acting in many popular dramas like Pani Jessa Pyaar, Baaghi, Besharm, Cheek, Digest Writer and Fraud, was recently seen walking the ramp at Bridal Couture Week.

Fans appreciated Saba Qamar’s style and were seen praising her.

However, during the same Bridal Couture Week, a video of Saba Qamar’s backstage rehearsal went viral in which she was seen walking in a bold style wearing a very tight dress.