Islamabad: The Rwanda High Commission in Pakistan hosted a grand reception at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, to commemorate Kwibohora 32, marking the 32nd Liberation Day of the Republic of Rwanda. The event brought together members of the Rwandan community in Pakistan, Friends of Rwanda, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, high commissioners, business leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, media representatives, and other distinguished guests.

The reception celebrated Rwanda’s remarkable journey of transformation, resilience, unity, and sustainable development over the past three decades. Guests gathered to honor the country’s achievements while reaffirming the growing ties and cooperation between Rwanda and Pakistan.

In her welcome remarks, H.E. Harerimana Fatou, Rwanda High Commissioner to Pakistan, highlighted the significance of Kwibohora as a defining moment in Rwanda’s history and reflected on the country’s extraordinary progress since liberation.

H.E. recognized the brave Rwandans who stopped the Genocide against the Tutsi and liberated the country. She paid tribute to the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during this period of struggle, stating that their devotion, courage, and heroism will never be forgotten.

H.E. further highlighted that, through the hard work, determination, and visionary leadership of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), led by H.E. Paul Kagame, Rwanda has undergone a historic transformation and today stands as a gateway to Africa, driven by innovation, resilience, and determination.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he reaffirmed the strong and growing friendship between Pakistan and Rwanda, highlighting the expanding cooperation in defence, trade, health, education, agriculture, tourism, and parliamentary diplomacy, as well as close collaboration at the United Nations and other international forums on peacekeeping, climate action, and sustainable development.

Reflecting on Kwibohora (Liberation Day), he noted that it commemorates Rwanda’s liberation on 4 July 1994 and marks the beginning of the country’s remarkable journey of unity, reconciliation, resilience, and socio-economic transformation. He paid tribute to those who liberated the country, praised Rwanda’s achievements over the past three decades, and expressed confidence that Pakistan-Rwanda relations would continue to deepen for the mutual benefit of both nations.

A ceremonial cake-cutting marked the celebration of Rwanda’s 32nd Liberation Day, symbolizing the country’s continued progress and the shared joy of the occasion. The reception was attended by a large and distinguished audience, reflecting the strong goodwill and friendship that Rwanda enjoys within Pakistan’s diplomatic, governmental, and business communities.

Guests experienced Rwanda’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant Rwandan music, creating a warm and festive atmosphere throughout the evening. A dedicated Rwandan coffee stall offered guests, especially the youth, an opportunity to enjoy Rwanda’s world-renowned specialty coffee, showcasing one of the country’s finest exports and promoting its growing reputation for high-quality agricultural products.

The celebration concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the enduring friendship between Rwanda and Pakistan while promoting greater cooperation in trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.