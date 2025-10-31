Islamabad — The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has strongly refuted a fake video circulating on social media that falsely claims Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a threat to Pakistan amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The embassy clarified that the video is completely fabricated and misleading.

According to the statement, the circulating clip is actually from President Putin’s media interaction following the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society held on October 23, 2025. During that event, President Putin responded to a range of general questions, and there was no mention of either Pakistan or Afghanistan in his remarks.

The Russian Embassy emphasized that Russia supports a political and diplomatic resolution of differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Moscow encourages constructive dialogue between the two neighboring countries and advocates for continued cooperation in counterterrorism efforts as well as meaningful engagement on regional security issues.

The embassy urged the public to refrain from believing or sharing unverified and misleading content on social media, and to rely only on credible and official information sources.