Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not only famous for his game but also for his humanitarian and compassionate nature.

Recently, a video of Ronaldo representing Saudi club Al-Nasr has gone viral on social media, which was also reposted by Al-Nasr’s official X account.

The video is from before an Al-Nasr match, in which Ronaldo is seen lovingly putting his muffler around the neck of a girl standing in front of him during the team lineup.

The mixed expressions of surprise and joy on the girl’s face can be clearly seen at Ronaldo’s action.