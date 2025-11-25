Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed defending champion India’s former captain Rohit Sharma as the ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he announced his retirement from T20 after making India the champion.

The former Indian captain scored 4,231 runs in his T20 career with an average of 32.01 and a huge strike rate of 140.89 and is among the top 3 batsmen with the highest run-scorers.

Rohit Sharma is one of the few cricketers in the world who has been part of the team that has become the champion of the T20 World Cup twice. He was also part of the Indian champion team of the first T20 World Cup 2007 and he was leading the team in the World Cup 2024.

The former India captain made his international debut in the 2007 T20 World Cup and scored 88 not out in the first tournament, 50 not out against South Africa in the preliminary stage and 30 against Pakistan in the final.

Rohit Sharma, as captain, scored the highest number of 257 runs for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 with a strike rate of 156.70.

On being appointed as the ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2026 by the ICC, Rohit Sharma said that the World Cup is once again being held in India and I am associated with the event which is a great opportunity, this time I will be a part of the World Cup in a different capacity i.e. as a brand ambassador.

He said that I am expressing my best wishes to all the players and hope that they will have a memorable time and enjoy the hosting of India and take good memories with them.

It should be noted that the ICC has released the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, according to which the event hosted by India and Sri Lanka will begin on February 7 and the final of the tournament will be played on March 8, 2026.

Pakistan and India have been placed in one group and the two teams will compete in Colombo on February 15. If Pakistan reaches the semi-finals and final, both matches will be played in Colombo.