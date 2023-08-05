As the future dispensation will be determined by general elections, the subcontinent is in a transitional period. The Pakistani government’s term is about to expire, and then caretakers will take charge, preparing the way for general elections and a new government. India will hold elections the next year.

New administrations in both nations have a chance to relaunch the peace process as a result of the evolving circumstances. When he remarked at a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday that war was no longer an option with our “neighbour,” a veiled allusion to India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set the tone for improved relations. According to Mr. Sharif, “abnormalities” in the bilateral relationship cannot be eliminated unless “serious issues are… addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions.”

The PDM government is coming to an end, and the incoming administration—whether it includes familiar or unfamiliar faces—should continue these “meaningful discussions” in the hopes of finding a cooperative partner in incoming Delhi.

Since India controversially abolished held Kashmir’s unique constitutional status four years ago, bilateral ties have been in a deep freeze. To be fair, efforts were taken by the previous administration to improve relations with India. But in return, our eastern neighbour has often urged us to “do more” in terms of militancy.

Despite the fact that cross-border infiltration is declining, as acknowledged by Indian officials, the LoC is still generally peaceful, particularly after the truce was reestablished in 2021.

Therefore, the perception is that the Modi administration is not sincere about pursuing peace with Pakistan and instead wants to enhance its reputation among its fervent base of supporters by projecting a strong exterior towards Islamabad.

But while the Sangh Parivar may daydream about “Akhand Bharat” and restoring the alleged glory of ancient India with the sword, wiser minds on the other side of the border have advised prudence. For instance, retired Gen. M.M. Naravane, a former head of the Indian army, called for a diplomatic resolution to problems and cautioned against a “two-front war” putting India against Pakistan and China.

The coming months will demonstrate how fervently both sides want peace. Although close allies like the US, European nations, and Gulf states can aid in facilitating negotiations, Pakistan and India will have to shoulder the bulk of the work.

Both the men in Rawalpindi and the new civilian government in Pakistan will need to support a new peace initiative. The future government in India, regardless of whether the BJP wins a second term or the INDIA coalition defeats the Hindu nationalist juggernaut, should take Pakistan’s peace offers seriously. Back-channel negotiations can begin once the polls close in both countries.