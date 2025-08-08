Islamabad:Rising water levels in rivers across Gilgit-Baltistan have led to increased river erosion and disruptions in multiple areas, officials confirmed.In Hunza’s Morkhoon area, a section of the Karakoram Highway was washed away due to river erosion, resulting in the road being closed for traffic.

According to government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan has directed immediate restoration of the highway. Relevant departments have already been dispatched to carry out the repair work.Meanwhile, rescue teams are continuing their search for missing tourists after a boat capsized in Skardu’s Zohok Kachura area. Authorities have warned that due to the surge in water levels in lakes, boating is currently prohibited under Section 144.

Despite the ban, several tourists have attempted to access the lakes via boats. Legal action is being taken against those violating the restrictions, officials added.