As winter sets in across Pakistan, the arrival of flu season once again poses a serious public health challenge. Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is often underestimated as a routine seasonal illness. However, its rapid spread, potential complications, and impact on vulnerable populations make it a matter of national concern. Each year, thousands of Pakistanis suffer from flu-related illnesses, placing additional pressure on an already overburdened healthcare system. This reality calls for heightened public awareness, responsible behavior, and proactive preventive measures.

Flu is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Crowded environments, such as public transport, markets, educational institutions, and workplaces, significantly increase the risk of transmission. In Pakistan, where winter coincides with smog, poor air quality further weakens respiratory health, making people more susceptible to infections. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and heart conditions face the greatest risk of severe complications.

One of the most effective ways to prevent flu-related illness is vaccination. Seasonal flu vaccines, updated annually to counter circulating strains, have proven to reduce the severity of symptoms and lower hospitalization rates. Alongside vaccination, simple hygiene practices play a crucial role in limiting the spread of influenza. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has rightly sounded the alarm over the growing threat of seasonal influenza in Pakistan, issuing an advisory on the prevention and control of Influenza A (H3N2) amid a global and domestic rise in cases. This timely warning underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need for coordinated action by health authorities, institutions, and the public.

According to the NIH, influenza is an acute viral respiratory illness caused by Influenza A and B viruses and is responsible for annual epidemics worldwide. Of particular concern is Influenza A, which is known for its high transmissibility and potential to cause severe disease, especially among older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and heart or lung diseases. The emergence of a new genetic subclade of H3N2, known as Subclade K, during the 2025–2026 flu season has further heightened risks. This strain has been spreading rapidly across several World Health Organization regions, including South-East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Pakistan is already witnessing troubling signs. Surveillance data indicate a sharp rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, with over 340,000 suspected ILI cases reported in just six weeks and a notable percentage testing positive for H3N2. Given limited healthcare access in some areas, gaps in infection prevention, and low public awareness, the NIH has warned that the ongoing flu season could prove severe.

The advisory rightly emphasizes vaccination as the most effective tool to prevent infection and reduce severe outcomes, particularly for vulnerable groups. Alongside vaccination, simple preventive measures such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, avoiding crowded places when ill, and adequate rest remain critical in curbing transmission.

The government’s preparedness, including continuous monitoring by the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at CDC-NIH, is encouraging. However, success will ultimately depend on public cooperation. Seasonal influenza should not be taken lightly. Proactive prevention today can save lives and ease pressure on Pakistan’s healthcare system in the months ahead.