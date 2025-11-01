By Sardar Khan Niazi

In the last few years, food prices in Pakistan have surged to unprecedented levels, and while inflation is often blamed on the usual culprits–global economic slowdowns, policy missteps, or currency devaluation–there is a far more urgent and less discussed factor at play: climate change. The term climateflation has recently emerged to describe the intersection of rising food costs and extreme weather events, both of which have become increasingly intertwined in this age of environmental instability. As floods, droughts, and unpredictable temperatures ravage agricultural areas, Pakistan’s food supply chain has been put under immense pressure. The recent devastating floods in Sindh, Baluchistan, and Punjab laid bare the fragility of our agricultural infrastructure. Millions of acres of crops were lost, livestock drowned, and rural communities displaced. Yet, the true cost of these events is not just in the immediate human and environmental toll–they will also continue to escalate the price of food for years to come. Pakistan’s food security has always been vulnerable, but climate change has supercharged this vulnerability. Unpredictable rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and long periods of drought are affecting crop yields across the country. Wheat, maize, and rice–staples of the Pakistani diet–are increasingly at risk. According to reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events have increased significantly in the last decade. This trend shows no signs of slowing; meaning that food production in the country will remain under threat. The consequences of climate-driven price hikes are already being felt. A recent survey by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that food inflation, particularly in the categories of vegetables, pulses, and dairy products, has skyrocketed in recent months. A 10-15% increase in staple prices might seem trivial to some, but for many Pakistanis already living on the edge of poverty, this is a matter of life and death. The situation is compounded by the failure of agricultural policies to adapt to a changing climate. Farmers, especially those in rural areas, are often left without the tools or resources necessary to cope with droughts or floods. Though there are some government initiatives, they remain insufficient and poorly implemented. More alarming is the ripple effect of climateflation on Pakistan’s already fragile economy. As food prices rise, so do transportation and production costs, which in turn drives up the price of other goods and services. To address climateflation, Pakistan needs to think beyond short-term relief measures. A paradigm shift is needed—one that recognizes the role of climate change in economic instability. First, we must invest in climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as drought-resistant crops, water-efficient irrigation systems, and soil conservation techniques. This will not only protect farmers but also stabilize food prices in the long term. Second, Pakistan must strengthen its disaster preparedness and recovery mechanisms. A well-coordinated response to extreme weather events could help prevent the food price spikes that follow. Lastly, the government must support farmers by providing subsidies for sustainable farming practices and ensuring that they have access to affordable insurance options to weather the storms—literally and figuratively. If Pakistan is serious about combating climateflation, it must understand that the battle to stabilize food prices is inseparable from the battle to address climate change. Pakistan stands at a critical juncture. The food crises we face today are not the result of random misfortunes but rather the consequences of long-term neglect of the environmental threats looming over our country. Without decisive action, the food price disaster will only deepen, pushing millions of Pakistanis further into poverty and hunger. The time to act is now, before we are caught in an irreversible spiral of climate-driven food insecurity.