A Mumbai court has issued a legal notice to actor Rhea Chakraborty and sought her response to the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The CBI had filed its report in March in the five-year-old case before a magistrate court in suburban Bandra.

The matter was later transferred to the Esplanade court in South Mumbai, which hears CBI cases.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R D Chavan, presiding over the matter at the Esplanade court, earlier this month issued a notice to the original informant/victim/aggrieved person in the case (Chakraborty).

Chakraborty had filed a complaint against Rajput’s sisters and a doctor alleging they were responsible for his death.

The matter would be next heard on August 12. The CBI, after probing the case, submitted a closure report.

The court, after hearing parties concerned, has to decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency.

The CBI, during the inquest, had recorded statements of Chakraborty, who was said to be in a relationship with Rajput, and others in his inner circle, and collected the movie star’s medical records.

Rajput (34), who hailed from Bihar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The central agency had also taken over the probe from the Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case against Chakraborty on a complaint filed in Patna by Rajput’s father K K Singh.