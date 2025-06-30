Lahore: An American company has discovered a treatment called “zimislecel” that can cure type 1 diabetes.

There was no cure for this disease until now, in which the immune system destroys the islet cells in the pancreas that control glucose and produce the hormone insulin. The patient then takes insulin injections for life to survive.

In the treatment, stem cells made in the laboratory are introduced into the patient’s body, which reach the liver and turn into islet cells and start producing insulin.

This treatment has given eleven patients the wealth of health and they no longer take insulin injections.

There are 10 million type 1 diabetes patients in the world, including Pakistan, who live their lives struggling with difficulties. Now a ray of light has shone. The American company will soon launch this treatment on a commercial scale.