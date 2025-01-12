The Gwadar deep-sea port, hailed as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic transformation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), remains a glaring example of unfulfilled potential. Completed in 2007 and envisioned as a strategic gateway to regional trade, Gwadar lags significantly behind other China-built ports in Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Cameroon. Despite its advantageous location and billions in investment, the port struggles to attract significant maritime traffic, leaving it far from the envisioned regional transshipment hub.

This underperformance has rightfully drawn the ire of the government, with the Planning and Special Initiatives Minister lamenting its status as a “white elephant.” His criticism of the maritime ministry and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) for their inability to market and operationalize the port highlights a fundamental issue: Gwadar has been treated as a standalone infrastructure project rather than an integral piece of a larger economic puzzle.

The failure to commercialize Gwadar has dire implications for Balochistan, Pakistan’s most impoverished province. A thriving Gwadar port could serve as a catalyst for regional development, creating jobs and reducing poverty. Yet, systemic issues such as security concerns, lack of connectivity, and inadequate power supply have stymied progress. The prime minister’s directive to route 60% of public sector cargo through Gwadar to stimulate activity is well-intentioned but impractical under current circumstances. Higher transportation costs from Gwadar to the rest of the country, compared to Karachi, further deter businesses from utilizing the port.

The government’s decision to hire an international consultant to prepare a competitive market plan is a step in the right direction but far from sufficient. Gwadar’s challenges extend beyond marketing; they are deeply rooted in security, infrastructure, and regional geopolitics. Without peace in Balochistan and Afghanistan, the port’s potential as a gateway to Central Asia remains unrealized. Moreover, attracting Chinese industry to relocate to Gwadar or encouraging Beijing to import oil through the port requires strategic incentives and assurances of stability, which are currently lacking.

Additionally, Gwadar’s operational constraints—such as limited cargo handling capacity and erratic power supply—must be urgently addressed. Investments in road and rail connectivity to integrate Gwadar with national and regional trade routes are equally critical.

Gwadar has the potential to be the crown jewel of CPEC, but that vision demands comprehensive reforms and a holistic approach. Security, infrastructure, and economic incentives must be prioritized to transform the port into a viable regional trade hub. Until these fundamental issues are resolved, no executive order or marketing strategy will suffice to unlock Gwadar’s true potential.