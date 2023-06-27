The BUDGET 2023-24, which was approved by the legislature yesterday following the addition of significant budgetary restraint measures to entice the IMF, may revive the rescue agreement that has been dormant since last November.

The IMF’s concerns over the initial budgeted deficit of 6.5 percent of GDP have been mostly allayed, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, by the enforcement of additional taxes totaling Rs215 billion and spending cuts totaling Rs85 billion.

The IMF had stated that the initial budget “misses the opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way” in its remarks following its release in May. The lender has also taken issue with other financial measures, such as the “no-questions-asked scheme” to draw in fresh dollars from Pakistanis living overseas. Sadly, despite satisfying the IMF requirement, the new budgetary adjustments reveal that the administration has missed yet another chance to increase the revenue base.

There has been no significant effort made to include undertaxed industries like retail, agriculture, and real estate in the net; instead, taxes totaling Rs438 billion have been imposed; in the initial draught, taxes totaling Rs223 billion were introduced. Additionally, there are no plans for SOE reform.

Although the government doubled the withholding tax on real estate transactions in an effort to raise Rs35 billion, it is unlikely that this move will result in the desired income without significant sector documentation. The organised corporate sector and the salaried classes will be responsible for bearing a large portion of the higher tax burden.

How far along are the remaining two requests, which are the removal of exchange rate restraints to prevent the rupee from plunging into a free collapse and the discrepancy between the two sides’ projections of the external funding shortfall for the current fiscal year, according to the IMF?