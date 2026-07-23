The US President approved a 30-year nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia yesterday, which caused a traditional outcry from Israel, and today Trump has set a new condition.

US President Donald Trump has said that the proposed civil nuclear cooperation agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia will not receive final approval until Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords and normalizes relations with Israel. Politics

US President Donald Trump expressed these views in a statement released on his social media platform, adding that the proposed agreement will only be for peaceful and non-military purposes and will not allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium.

President Donald Trump added that no type of uranium enrichment will be allowed under this agreement, as is also included in the US civil nuclear cooperation model agreed with the United Arab Emirates.

It should be remembered that under this agreement, American companies will provide advanced technology, technical expertise and other support to Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program for civilian needs such as power generation.

Yesterday, the Trump administration had said that this agreement will be for 30 years and the agreement will also be sent to the US Congress for ratification, from where there is a strong possibility of approval, which is expected to be announced today.

However, today, President Trump’s unexpected and unacceptable condition for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel has undermined the chances of ratification of this agreement. There has been no response from Saudi Arabia so far.

What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords were reached through American mediation in 2020, under which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan established diplomatic relations with Israel. Politics

Saudi Arabia has not yet joined these agreements and has maintained that Israel cannot be formally recognized without acceptable progress towards the establishment of a Palestinian state.