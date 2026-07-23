The federal cabinet of Pakistan has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade with Rwanda for closer commercial cooperation under its Look Africa policy.

The non-binding agreement will establish an institutional framework to promote bilateral trade through the creation of a Pakistan-Rwanda Joint Working Group on Trade, regular official consultations, and greater engagement between businesses and trade bodies from both countries.

Pakistan first shared a draft Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with Rwanda in July 2018. Following several rounds of consultations through diplomatic channels, inter-ministerial discussions, and a virtual meeting between officials, the two countries agreed to replace the proposed BTA with a broader and more flexible MoU on trade. The official signing of the MoU will take place in coming weeks.